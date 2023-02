Two women are dead following an early morning crash in Springfield, authorities said.

The single-car crash happened on the 700 block of Bay Street around 1:45 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18, according to Public Information Officer Ryan Walsh on Twitter.

One woman was the driver and the other was a passenger, Walsh said. They both died on scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

