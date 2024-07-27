Penn Man Who Sexually Abused Child He Met Online Gets 30 Years In Prison

David Tweed, of Kulpmont, Penn., was convicted of sexual exploitation of a child following his arrest in 2022, the US Attorney for Massachusetts said.

“David Tweed’s conduct was horrific and deserving of the severe sentence that the Court imposed. Mr. Tweed sought out, groomed, and then repeatedly sexually abused and exploited this very young and vulnerable girl," said Acting United States Attorney Joshua S. Levy. " His criminal and depraved behavior has finally been stopped and his victim is finally free of his abuse. I applaud the victim’s bravery and the support and dedication of her family to see this case through."

Investigators said Tweed exploited a young girl, who was 12 and 13 while grooming her from September 2021 until December 2021. He coerced her into making videos and performing lewd acts on video calls during that time, the prosecutor continued.

On more than one occasion, he drove to New England to sexually assault the child.

He was arrested in Pennsylvania in 2022 and was later extradited to Massachusetts to stand trial.

The victim's location was not disclosed to protect their identity.

