Over 200 Grams Of Fentanyl, Heroin Seized From Springfield Trio: Police

Members of the Springfield Police Firearms Investigation Unit seized a whopping 223 grams of a mixture of fentanyl and heroin on Tuesday, May 2 after searching an apartment on the 100 block of Belmont Avenue, Springfield Police report.

Detectives were investigating drug distribution by one of the suspects, Warionex Cabrera-Guzman, which lead them to the arrest of two more suspects, Alvin Cabrera and Jose Quinones.

Cabrera-Guzman, age 25, was charged with trafficking a Class A Drug more than 200 Grams and possession of a Class B Drug, police said.

Cabrera, age 21, and Quinones, age 24, were both charged with trafficking a Class A Drug more than 200 Grams.

