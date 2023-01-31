'Innocent Bystander' Killed In Holyoke Mall Shooting Was 'Lovely Employee'

The victim of a fatal mall shooting in Western Massachusetts is being remembered as "a hardworking, lovely employee," according to an online fundraiser.

Trung Tran, known as Michael, was shot and killed while working at Touch of Beauty Hair & Nail Salon in the Holyoke Mall on Saturday, Jan. 28, as previously reported by Daily Voice.

Tran was said to be attending to a party when an argument between two individuals erupted in gunfire, killing him in the process, authorities report. The Springfield resident was 33 years old.

"We lost not only our coworker, but our friend, someone’s father and someone’s husband," a GoFundMe campaign from Tran's work family reads. "This has been very hard on all of us."

Kenneth Santana-Rodriguez, age 23, also of Springfield, has since been charged with murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in connection to the incident.

Santana-Rodriguez is being held without bail after he was arraigned in Holyoke District Court on Monday, authorities said.. His next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 27

"Trung (Michael) was a hardworking, lovely employee, who always made sure not only his customers but his coworkers were ok," the GoFundMe continued.

People interested in donating to the campaign can do so by clicking here.

