With 15,000-Plus Homes Without Power, Some Schools To Excuse Online Absences

Some 15,000 households are without power this morning following a high-wind storm Wednesday, Oct. 7, and it’s affecting students in distance learning.

In light of the power outages, some school districts have said they will excuse distance learning absences,

“Absences for students unable to log in will be excused today,” the Westfield School District sent in a message to parents around 6:30 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 8.

This morning there are more than 2,000 Springfield homes without power. Other communities with hundreds of outages include Deerfield, Greenfield. In Worcester, there are only 110 households without power, according to National Grid.

In all National Grid estimates about 1,200 households are without power in Massachusets and Eversource estimates there are about 14,800 outages in Western Massachusetts.

The electric companies said they are moving quickly to restore power.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.