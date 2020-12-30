Who Has The Best Pizza In Hampden County? Top Slices, According To Yelp

Are you seeking out the best pizza slices and pies in Hampden County?

COVID-19 has made great take-out and delivery more important than ever. With more than 30 percent of all delivery orders being placed at pizzerias, it seems like a good time to present the top 5 pizza shops in Hampden County, according to Yelp reviews.

Did Yelp get it right? Put the name of your favorite pizza shop in the comments.

Peppo's Pizza, 421 Springfield St., Agawam

With a five-star review from 65 Yelpers, it seems diners can't go wrong with Agawam's Peppo's Pizza. With more than just pizza on the menu, reviewers especially loved the establishment's Buffalo chicken grinder.

"Excellent and cheap York Style pizza," wrote reviewer Brandy C. "The large pie is gigantic, oblong, and cut into squares. It fed 5 of us. If you want a pie small enough to cut into manageable triangular slices you need to go with medium or smaller... They use a technique I have never seen before—instead of using cornmeal or flour to keep the raw dough from sticking to the peel, they use something 'like a bread crumb.' They wouldn't tell me more about this "secret" material, other than that they make it in-house. It is barely noticeable in the cooked crust but lends a little airy crunch in parts."

Red Rose Restaurant, 1060 Main St., Springfield

This pizzeria has been making pizza and serving up recipes from Naples since the early '60's, according to their website, and its signature pies have earned the area's "Best in the Valley" designation since 1987. The restaurant's signature pizza is topped with pepperoni, mixed red and green sweet peppers, and ample mozzarella cheese.

"We ordered a large pizza with sausage, peppers, onions and olives," wrote Adrian B. "It was so delicious, we almost ate the entire thing. It was my Dad's first time dining at Red Rose and he said that the pizza crust was his favorite pizza crust that he's eaten in a long time; the crust isn't thin but isn't thick. It's crispy and full of flavor. The sauce and toppings are all very tasty and make this pizza top-notch! I highly recommend!"

Salerno Pizza, 747 Liberty St., Springfield

When you're craving a thick, doughy crust, head to Salerno Pizza in Springfield. An area mainstay since the '70's, they must be doing something right! Reviewers loved not only the eatery's pizzas but their loaded grinders!

"The best pizza and grinders in the neighborhood at a great price," wrote Florencio A. "You can't go wrong with anything on the menu. From my favorite the torpedo grinder which has ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, cherry peppers, mayo, oil and vinegar and make it extra crispy in the oven. It's the quality of the bread and meat that keeps me coming back, even now that I live 30 minutes away in Hartford as opposed to two blocks like I used to. Try it, you won't regret it. Love the steak and cheese also. They season the steak to perfection and it's not that steak-um stuff but real steak. Their pizza is awesome with the same quality ingredients and delicious sauce and the friendly staff will make you happy you came. I've been coming here for over 20 years and as long as it's the same owners as it has been, I plan on coming back for 20 more."

Nicky's Pizza, 1000 Main St, Agawam

With slices the size of your head, a pizza pie with a cauliflower crust and poutine and cheese curds beloved by reviewers, Nicky's Pizza in Agawam is worth a visit! Located near Six Flags New England and the Westover Airport, Nicky's is a convenient stop after a day at the amusement park or crammed into an airline seat.

"There's only one way to describe this hidden gem of a pizza joint. LEGENDARY. in all seriousness I've been hitting this place up for years, any time we are in the Six Flags area this is a no brainer. The staff is super friendly the pizza sizes and quality are nothing short of unbelievable and I promise you won't be disappointed," wrote Sean T. "I've traveled all over the world, and I love food everywhere and there are some pretty great pizza places but this one is hands down either 1st or second place out of everywhere I've ever tried. It's consistent to boot, I don't know many places that get my five-star rating and even fewer that I have loved for the better part of a decade."

Family Pizza & Grinder, 281 Elm St, Westfield

For a loaded pizza that doesn't end up soggy, visit Family Pizza & Grinder. Reviewers described their marinara sauce as "bright and acidic," their portions will leave you full and pies come Chicago-cut.

"Best pizza ever! I don't even live in Westfield anymore but still make the trip to family pizza and am never disappointed," wrote Kota M. "The sauce, dough and toppings are crazy delicious and I have never found pizza that comes close. I will continue to give them my business as I have for the past 20 years."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.