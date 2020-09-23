What Has COVID-19 Done To You? Massachusetts Wants To Know

Massachusetts wants to know how you are doing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

An online community survey has been created to gauge how the virus has changed people’s day-to-day lives. With this information, the state can make better decisions about programs and which communities need the most help, according to the Massachusets Department of Public Health.

Questions seek to find out:

- How you are protecting yourself against the virus

- If you have caught COVID-19 and had symptoms

- Your ability to access medical care and essential supplies

- Your physical and mental well-being

- And how COVID-19 has affected your personal finances, housing, education, employment, etc.

The survey can be filled out by any Massachusetts resident who is age 14 or older. It is online and takes about 10-15 minutes to complete. The survey is available in seven languages.

People will have until mid-October to complete the survey. All answers will be anonymous. There are no questions in the survey that ask for names, street addresses, or other identifying information.

To take the survey go to mass.gov.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.