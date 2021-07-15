Contact Us
News

Western Mass Man Convicted Of Drug, Firearm Offenses

Zak Failla
A Western Massachusetts man was convicted of drug and weapon charges.
A felon faces life in prison and a million-dollar fine after being convicted by a jury on drug and weapon charges in Western Massachusetts.

Berkshire County resident Elvins Sylvestre, age 43, of Pittsfield, was convicted by a federal jury in Springfield in connection with firearm and drug trafficking offenses, acting United States Attorney Nathaniel R. Mendell for the District of Massachusetts announced.

Specifically, Sylvestre was convicted following a three-day trial of possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession of cocaine, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking felony.

In November 2019, Sylvestre was found in possession of heroin and cocaine, a handgun, and more than 40 rounds of ammunition, though it is illegal for him to possess a weapon or ammo due to a previous felony conviction.

The US Attorney's Office said that the charges provide for a sentence of up to life in prison, at least three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $1 million.

 Sylvestre is scheduled to be sentenced on Friday, Nov. 19. 

