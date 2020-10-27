Voters Urged To Hand-Deliver Unsent Mail-In Ballots - 'Do Not Rely On USPS'

Do not rely on the U.S. Postal Service to deliver your ballot on time for the election if you haven’t sent it already is the message politicians and reporters are trumpeting following a report that delivery times are way down.

On Tuesday, Oct. 27, the New York Times reported that the USPS says on-time delivery rates for first-class mail are “far below its target,” the Times tweeted.

“Experts warn that, at this point, voters in many parts of the country should hand-deliver ballots to local officials or drop boxes.”

Locally, on Tuesday, Hamden State Rep. Michael D'Agostino told voters to hand-deliver ballots if they have not yet mailed them in, adding "Do not rely on USPS."

The US Postal Service recommends mailing ballots at least seven days prior to the voting deadline.

In Connecticut mail-in or absentee ballots must be received on or before Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, by 8 p.m., according to the state.*

In Massachusetts, mail-in or absentee ballots must be received on or before Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3.

The Postal Service has been under duress this year as the Trump Administration has sought to reduce services before the election by removing sorting equipment, mailboxes, and cutting funds to the institution.

Correction: A previous version of this article cited misinformation about the deadline to return absentee ballots. Ballots must be received before polls close on Nov. 3.

