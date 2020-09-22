The Big E Opens Wednesday - Here's What You Need To Know Before You Go

The Big E opens tomorrow, Wednesday, Sept. 23.

It’s going to be a little different than normal, though.

Due to COVID-19, the normally jam-packed agricultural festival, in West Springfield, featuring food, games, rides, and unique retailers will be a drive-thru experience for 2020.

DATES

The Big E To-Go is scheduled for four weeks:

- Sept. 22-27

- Sept. 29-Oct. 4

- Oct. 6-11

- and Oct. 13-18.

TIMES

- Tuesday through Thursday, the fair will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

- Fridays it’ll be open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

- On Saturdays and Sundays you can check out the Big E from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

TICKETS

Tickets are $5 per vehicle and must be purchased online in advance. In an effort to avoid long lines, organizers are having people make appointments to the drive-thru. People can schedule as many visits as they like, but it’ll cost $5 per vehicle, per reservation.

Food purchases are not included in the ticket price.

DRIVE-THRU

The Big E is planning to schedule 50 cars per hour for the drive-thru experience. Each car gets a two-hour time slot.

Guests are asked to arrive no earlier than 30 minutes before their reservations.

There are some restrictions: no buses, limos, RVs, motorcycles, pedestrians, or commercial vehicles will be permitted. Guests will remain in their vehicles for the duration of the experience and wear face masks when ordering or accepting food from vendors.

