Springfield Woman, 36, Killed In Multi-Vehicle Crash On Route 116

A 36-year-old woman has died from a multi-vehicle crash in Western Massachusetts last week, authorities said.

Carmen Henriquez, of Springfield, died in the crash that happened at the intersection of Route 116 and Sunderland Road in Amherst around 8:45 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 19, the Northwest District Attorney's Office said.

Initial investigation revealed Henriquez collided with two other vehicles that were going in the opposite direction as her. The impact caused her vehicle to roll over, the office reports.

Henriquez was the sole fatality of the crash.

The drivers of the other vehicles were taken to local hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries, the office said.

The crash remains under investigation.

