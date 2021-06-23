Spike In Sales ExpectedAt Massachusetts Dispensaries After CT, RI Legalize Pot

Marijuana dispensaries in Massachusetts are expecting a surge in sales as residents in neighboring states that recently legalized recreational weed wait to begin selling at retail stores.

This week, both Connecticut and Rhode Island signed bills into law to legalize recreational marijuana sales for eligible adults.

However, with retail shops not yet open in those states, many are reportedly flocking to Massachusetts to purchase their pot, where it has been legal for several years.

According to reports, some pot shops have said that upwards of 35 percent of their business comes from buyers from nearby states, specifically Connecticut while they await retailers to begin selling.

Holyoke Cannabis marketing manager Jacob Black told NBC Connecticut that “Probably at the moment 35 percent of our business is out of state because we are so close to the Connecticut border,” noting that the crowd from the Nutmeg State could begin growing as soon as next week.

