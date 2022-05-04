Seen Her? Alert Issued For Missing Springfield 15-Year-Old

Police are asking the public for help locating a missing 15-year-old girl from Western Massachusetts.

The Springfield Police Department reported that Onasun Jolly did not return to her home on Castle Street after running away from a friend's home on Euclid Avenue.

The friend said Onasun left Euclid Avenue at about midnight on Tuesday, May 3, police reported.

Authorities said Onasun is described as being about 5-foot-1 and 105 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes, a beauty mark above her mouth, and a tattoo of a cross on her ring finger.

Police said Onasun may be in need of medical attention.

Police asked anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact the Youth Aide Bureau at 413-787-6360 or the non-emergency number at 413-787-6300.

