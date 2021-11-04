Contact Us
Hampden Daily Voice
News

Plane Missing Off Massachusetts Coast Located, Pilot Missing, State Police Say

Joe Lombardi
Chatham, in Cape Cod (outlined in red on the far right).
Chatham, in Cape Cod (outlined in red on the far right). Photo Credit: Google Maps

A plane that went missing off the coast of Massachusetts five days ago has been located, but the pilot is missing.

The plane, a Piper PA-28, was reported missing on Sunday, Oct. 31 around 10 p.m. after it had departed Reading, Pennsylvania, authorities said.

After the Massachusetts State Police dive team conducted nine dives off the coast of Chatham, in Cape Cod, the fuselage of the plane was located, Thursday, Nov. 4, said Dave Procopio, Director of Media Communications for the Mass State Police.

"Today’s mission followed previous dives yesterday by the MSP dive team during which part of the landing gear was recovered," Procopio said late Thursday afternoon. "No further dives are planned at this time."

The MSP dive team was assisted by the state police's marine unit, environmental police, and local agencies.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

