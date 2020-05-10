Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Hampden Daily Voice serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
Only 5 States On Massachusetts' Low-risk Travel List; COVID-19 Cases Spike

Kristin Palpini
Oct. 3 Massachusetts low/high risk travel map Photo Credit: Mass.gov
Oct. 3 map showing low and high-risk states on Massachusetts' travel order. Photo Credit: Mass.gove

Massachusetts has removed four states from its list of low-risk regions.

That means people coming into Massachusetts from Colorado, New Jersey, New Mexico, and Washington are required to fill out a travel form and quarantine for 14 days.

People traveling to MAssachhsuetts form low-risk states do not need to quarantine.

As of Saturday, Oct. 3, Massachusetts recognizes 5 states and the capital as being low risk:

- Connecticut

- Maine

- Washington D.C.

- New Hampshire

- New York

- And Vermont.

States that are considered low-risk have me two criteria over the prior week: they have an average daily cases-per-100,000 people rate below 6 and they have average positive test rates below 5 percent.

Failure to adhere to the travel quarantine or file travel forms could lead to a $500 fine for an offender. 

For more information, visit the state's travel advisory website.

