On-Street Plowing - How Much Is Your Town Spending On Snow Removal?

Snow plowing is among the most important services a city or town can provide in the winter - but it’s more of a priority in some places than others.

In a review of snowplow/snow removal expenditures per community, differences in how much a town is willing to pay for the service quickly emerge.

Among the 10 largest communities in Central and Western Massachusetts, it’s hard to beat Worcester. The city spent $8,530 per mile of city roadway on plowing services in 2019.

The biggest city spending the least amount of money per mile to plow its streets is Chicopee - which spent $2,635 per mile in 2019.

Here’s what the largest communities paid to remove snow in 2019, according to the most recent data from the Massachusetts Division of Local Services.

To see what’s happening in your town, keep scrolling.

TOP 10 LARGEST CITIES

It’s hard to beat Worcester on snow-removal spending, but Pittsfield in Berkshire County is the only one in Central and Western Massachusetts that does. The Berkshires’ get more snow than other parts of the state and has fewer available workers - a situation that jacks up the cost of street plowing. Pittsfield spent $10,442 per mile on snow plowing in 2019.

Here’s what other cities spent:

Worcester - $8,530 spent per mile on snow removal, total spent was about $4.6 million in 2019

Leominster - $7,397 per mile, $1.4 million total spent on snow removal

Milford - $6,509 per mile, $805,000 total spent

Shrewsbury - $6,234 per mile, $1.2 million total

Westfield - $5,323 per mile, $1.3 million total

Fitchburg - $4,692 per mile, $950,000 total

Holyoke - $3,426 per mile, $606,500 total

Springfield - $3,140 per mile, $1.6 million total

Amherst - $2,864 per mile, $395,410 total

Chicopee - $2,635 per mile, $692,000 total

Among the factors that determine how much a community spends on snow removal is the cost of materials such as sand and salt, snow plow/vehicle maintenance, wages, and past budget appropriations.

It is not uncommon for a community to earmark less than what is needed for snow removal, then pass added spending measures as needed. Doing things this way makes sure that money doesn’t get tied up in snow removal services - when it could be spent on police, schools, etc. - during a light winter. In many cases, removing money from a department in the middle of a budget cycle is much harder than passing a supplemental appropriation.

HAMPDEN COUNTY

Here’s what your community spent to remove snow in 2019 going from most to least money per mile spent. The data includes the per mile as well as total expenditure.

Westfield $5,323 per mile - $1,330,693 total spent

West Springfield $4,799 per mile - $699,950 total

Southwick $4,647 per mile - $418,474 total

E. Longmeadow $3,506 per mile -$353,385 total

Holyoke $3,426 per mile - $606,564 total

Palmer $3,385 per mile - $399,576 total

Springfield $3,140 per mile - $1,591,250 total

Longmeadow $3,057 per mile - $304,923 total

Agawam $2,979 per mile - $456,000 total

Chicopee $2,635 per mile - $691,998 total

Wales $2,326 per mile - $66,195 total

Wilbraham $2,276 per mile - $259,000 total

Granville $2,262 per mile - $165,162 total

Tolland $2,262 per mile - $93,605 total

Holland $2,210 per mile - $84,738 total

Monson $1,817 per mile - $200,000 total

Hampden $1,817 per mile - $100,000 total

Ludlow $1,749 per mile - $240,000 total

Blandford $1,357 per mile - $120,737 total

Montgomery $1,348 per mile - $42,000 total

Russell $1,115 per mile - $40,000 total

Chester $1,046 per mile - $71,224 total

Brimfield $937 per mile - $74,101 total.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.