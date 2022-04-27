Officer Severely Bitten By Woman During Arrest In Ludlow, Police Say

A Western Massachusetts police officer was seriously injured after being bitten by a woman while off-duty.

The incident took place in Hamden County around 2:30 p.m., Friday, April 22, in Ludlow.

The attack occurred when an off-duty Ludlow police officer entered the Big Y Supermarket on Center Street in Ludlow and observed suspicious activities by a woman inside the store, said Chief Daniel J. Valadas, of the Ludlow Police.

The off-duty officer went to alert the store manager of what he suspected to be shoplifting in progress, but the woman exited the store with a carriage full of unpaid items, Valadas said.

The officer then called Ludlow Central Dispatch requesting backup while he went into the parking lot and confronted the woman, the chief said.

The officer then proceeded to identify himself as a Ludlow police officer to the suspect. At this time, the suspect attempted to flee but was quickly detained by the officer, Valadas said.

While trying to detain the woman, she proceeded to severely bite the officer on his forearm, he added.

"A recent felony arrest by one of my officers resulted in the worst bite that I’ve seen in 30 years as a police officer," Valadas said.

Other officers arrived and the woman, identified as Hampden County resident Natoya Hallums, age 34, of Springfield, was placed into custody.

Hallums was arrested and charged with:

Shoplifting more than $250

Assault and battery of a police officer with serious bodily injury

Mayhem

Bail for Hallums was set at $1,000 which was posted and she was released.

The officer was treated at a local hospital for his injury and was released. He has returned to full duty.

It was later learned that the value of the items taken exceeded $600 and was mostly comprised of expensive seafood items, the chief said.

