National Grid: Power To Return To All Western Mass Customers By Saturday, Aug. 8

About half of National Grid’s customers in the eastern portion of Western Massachusetts may be without electricity until the afternoon of Saturday, Aug. 8.

As of Thursday, Aug. 6, 14,223 Hampden County National Grid customers were without power in the wake of the Tuesday Tropical Storm Isaias.

Here are how many customer outages there are in your town:

Belchertown: 1,683

Brimfield: 1,006

East Longmeadow: 3,129

Hampden: 976

Monson: 2,096

Palmer: 1,839

Wilbraham: 3,000.

