National Grid: Power To Return To All Western Mass Customers By Saturday, Aug. 8

About half of National Grid’s customers in the eastern portion of Western Massachusetts may be without electricity until the afternoon of Saturday, Aug. 8.
As of Thursday, Aug. 6, 14,223 Hampden County National Grid customers were without power in the wake of the Tuesday Tropical Storm Isaias.
Here are how many customer outages there are in your town:
Belchertown: 1,683
Brimfield: 1,006
East Longmeadow: 3,129
Hampden: 976
Monson: 2,096
Palmer: 1,839
Wilbraham: 3,000.
