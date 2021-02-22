More Than 150 Employees To Be Laid-Off Following Hospital's Sale

On the heels of the hospital being sold, employees at Providence Behavioral Health Hospital in Holyoke are being laid-off.

On Thursday, Feb. 18, the Massachusetts Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development recorded a “WARN” report from Mercy Hospital, Inc., the former owners of Providence Behavioral Health Hospital.

The plan is to layoff and/or reduce hours for 151 Providence Behavioral Health Hospital employees, according to the state’s record.

The lay-off date is April 20.

The day prior, on Wednesday, Feb. 17, Mercy announced that the Providence Behavioral Health Hospital building at 1233 and 1221 Main Street in Holyoke had been sold for $1 million to Holyoke Medical Property Owner LLC, a partnership between Health Partners New England and GFI Partners, according to WWLP.

WARN notices are mandatory as part of the federal Worker Adjustment And Retraining Act. The act calls for companies with plans of large-scale layoffs to report the initiative to the state so that a Rapid Response team can be deployed. Rapid Response teams help affected workers find new work and tap into public resources.

Following the sale and changes in employment, Providence Behavioral Health will be reborn as MiraVista Behavioral Health.

As MiraVista, the hospital will resume operations of the Acute Treatment Service (detoxification), Clinical Stabilization Service (post-detoxification), and outpatient services, including the Intensive Outpatient Program, court-ordered services, the Opioid Treatment Program, and in-patient treatment without interruption of service, according to BusinessWest.

Mercy Medical Center will assist colleagues who are affected by the sale with Trinity transfers, statutory benefits for employment loss, referrals for alternative employment, and further educational opportunities, as well as applying to work at MiraVista.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.