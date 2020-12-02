Meteor Caught On Video Flying Over Western Mass - More On The Way

Video footage of a meteor sailing over Westfield is making the rounds online.

On Wednesday, Dec. 2, WestfieldWebCam.com posted a video to their social media channels of a bright white and purple meteor streaking across the early morning sky over Westfield's green bridges.

See the video here.

WestfieldWebCam has several live, streaming cameras all over Westfield as well as many other Massachusetts and Maine communities. The company is owned by Daniel Eosco, who provides web-hosting services.

Catching a glimpse of a meteor or “shooting star” is rare, but people will have a chance to see a meteor shower later this month.

On Dec. 13-14, the Germinids Meteor Shower will be slinging about 120 meteors per hour over the Earth. The Germinids shower, so named for the Gemini star constellation, is an asteroid shower. Typically, meteor showers are associated with comets.

For the best meteor viewing times in your area, check out Timeanddate.com.

