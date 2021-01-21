Mega Millions Jackpot Nears $1 Billion

For the third time in history, a national lottery is nearing a $1 billion jackpot.

The Mega Millions jackpot stands at about $970 million as of Thursday, Jan. 21.

The next drawing is Friday, Jan. 22, at 11 p.m.

No one has won the jackpot over the last 37 drawings, which is the longest time the game has ever gone without a jackpot win. The top prize has been growing since a Wisconsin player won a $120 million jackpot on Sept. 15, 2020.

The $970 million-prize would wind up being about $716.3 million in cash after taxes and fees - the second-largest prize in the game’s run, according to lottery organizers.

Each Mega Millions play costs $2. Tickets to win the jackpot can be purchased until Friday, Jan. 22, at 10:45 p.m.

If the Mega Millions jackpot is won Friday, it would be the third-largest lotto prize ever. The two largest jackpots won were $1.58 billion in 2016 and $1.53 billion in 2018.

The Mega Millions jackpot was won five times in 2020.

For more information, visit Mega Millions online - megamillions.com.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.