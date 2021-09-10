Contact Us
Massachusetts Man Defecates In Flowerbed At Hollywood Casino

Jillian Pikora
Hollywood Casino.
Hollywood Casino. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A Massachusetts man was found defecating in a flower bed outside Hollywood Casino in York County, Pennsylvania, according to authorities.

The 49-year-old from Fitchburg in Worcester County was spotted by a Pennsylvania State Trooper squatting in a flowerbed outside the casino located at 2899 Whiteford Road in Springettsbury Township on Tuesday, around 1 a.m., as first reported by York Dispatch.

The state trooper was responding to a fight inside the casino at the time. Details on that incident have not been released.

The man’s genitals and butt was full exposed, according to police.

He was also heavily intoxicated.

The unnamed man was charged with indecent exposure and a summary offense of public drunkenness.

He was arraigned and released from York County Prison on $5,000 bail.

