Massachusetts Election Results As They Happen - Nov. 3

A lot more than who will be the next president is being decided tonight. In Central and Western Massachusetts, there are about a dozen contested races and questions voters are will decide at the polls.

In most communities, voting closes Tuesday, Nov. 3, at 8 p.m.

The following is a list of contested election races in Central and Western Massachusetts as well as the two ballot questions on ranked-choice voting and right to repair. Incumbents will have an asterisk * beside their names.

U.S. SENATE

Senator

*Sen. Ed Markey, D

Kevin O’Connor, R

U.S. HOUSE

Second Congressional District

*Rep. Jim McGovern, D

Tracy Lovvorn, R

STATE SENATE

2nd Hampden and Hampshire District

*Rep. John Velis, D

John Cain, R

Worcester and Middlesex District

*Sen. Dean Tran, R

John Cronin, D

STATE HOUSE

3rd Hampden District

*Rep. Nicholas Boldyga, R

Kerri O’Connor, D

4th Hampden District

Matthew Garlo, D

Kelly Pease, R

7th Hampden District

James “Chip” Harrington, R

Jake Oliveira, D

9th Hampden District

Orlando Ramos, D

Robert Underwood, unenrolled

11th Hampden District

*Rep. Bud L. Williams, D

Prince Golphin, Jr., R

12th Worcester District

Charlene Dicalogero, G

Meghan Kilcoyne, D

Susan Smiley, R

QUESTIONS

Right to Repair - If approved - with a majority “yes” vote - independent Massachusetts mechanics will have access to the same vehicle diagnostics as car dealerships and brand-authorized repair shops.

Ranked-Choice Voting - If approved - with a majority “yes” vote - Massachusetts residents would use a ranked-choice system where instead of just voting for one candidate, a voter ranks the candidates from best to worst.

