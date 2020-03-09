MA, CT Public Schools Get Highest Grades In The Nation

Massachusetts, Connecticut, and New Jersey have the best public school systems in the United States, according to a new education report.

EdWeek Research Center’s annual “Quality Counts” report grades each state’s public school system on a scale of A to F. The ranking takes into account student success, school finances and student achievement then awards a score on a scale of 1 to 100 (the higher the score, the better the letter grade).

New Jersey had a slightly higher score than Massachusetts - 87.3 for NJ and 86.7 for MA - both states were awarded the highest marks in the nation: B+. Connecticut (84.1) has the third-best school system and got the only B awarded this year.

Overall, the nation scored a C (75.9).

The states with the lowest-ranked school systems - D+ - were Alabama, Oklahoma, New Mexico, and Nevada. New Mexico had the lowest score in the nation - 66.5.

