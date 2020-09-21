'Low Risk' Districts Have 10 Days To Justify Remote Back-To-School Plans

Massachusetts is strongly encouraging about 15 school districts to put students back in the classroom.

School districts in communities where the risk of COVID-19 infection is low should be offering in-class education, the state said.

Low-risk districts that started the school year remotely, and do not have a firm date on when in-class education will begin received letters from the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education on Friday, Sept. 18.

The letters demand an explanation for the school district’s reopening plans within 10 days to justify full, or nearly full, remote learning.

Among the communities with remote learning that have been put on notice, according to WesternMass News, are:

Amesbury

Belmont

Berkshire Arts Charter School

Bourne

Boxford

East Longmeadow

Gardner

Gill-Montague

Hoosac Valley Regional’

Manchester Essex Regional

Mohawk Trail

Pittsfield

Provincetown

Watertown

West Springfield.

“In light of the stark discrepancy between local public health data and your reopening plan, I am requesting a timeline by which you anticipate providing in-person instruction for the majority of your students,” said the letter from Education Commission Jeffrey Riley.

