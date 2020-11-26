Longtime, Local Judge Dies At Age 104

A longtime local judge who had a major impact in and out of the courtroom recently died at age 104 at a health care facility in Agawam.

On Friday, Nov. 20, Springfield native Judge Edward Cullen Peck, Jr., died, according to his obituary.

Among Peck’s many accomplishments was being the founding chairman of the Pioneer Valley Planning Commission in 1962. The commission studies regional economic, social, and health issues and proposes solutions while assisting municipalities in better understanding their communities and applying for grants.

He was also a member of the West Springfield Town Council for 21 years - 1955-76.

Peck was appointed by Massachusetts Gov. Michael Dukakis to serve as Justice of Hampden Co aunty Housing Court. He served in the court until compulsory retirement at age 70 and then served in the District Court Department until 1991 when he fully retired - except for a year he spent volunteering as assistant clerk magistrate in the Westfield District Court, 2006.

A believer in community service, at various times Peck was a library trustee, planning board member, on the Board of Registrars of Voters, and chairman of the town Democrat's committee in West Springfield where he lived with his wife Ruth and raised a family.

Peck graduated from West Springfield High School, the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, and Harvard Law School in 1942. That same year he enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Force and was deployed for three years to Italy, Egypt, North Africa, and India.

A funeral mass was held for Peck on Tuesday, Nov. 24.

