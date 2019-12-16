List: Schools Declare Remote-Learning Day, Closings For Thursday, Dec. 17

With up to 20 inches of snow predicted for Thursday, Dec. 17, some schools are arranging to have all students attend classes remotely that day.

Before COVID-19, Thursday would most likely have been a snow day.

Among the school districts that have decided to conduct classes remotely on Thursday are:

Clinton

Wareham

Westfield

Meanwhile, Southbridge has decided to close schools on Thursday, treating it like a traditional snow day.

The National Weather Service says areas of Central and Western Massachusetts, as well as the Berkshires, may see up to 20 inches of snow accumulation in some places as snow falls Wednesday, Dec. 16 evening through Thursday, Dec. 17. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-20s.

A Winter Storm Warning has been put into effect from Wednesday, Dec. 16, 7 p.m. to Thursday, Dec. 17, 1 p.m.

Check back with this story for updates on what other school districts are doing. The article will be updated as soon as it's available.

For inclusion in the story, email Kristin Palpini at kpalpini@dailyvoice.com

