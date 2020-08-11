Homophobic? Reaction To Holyoke Mayor's Sex Scandal Questioned

If we were talking about a straight mayor dating college students, would people be so upset?

This is the question posed by LGBTQ Victory Fund, an advocacy group, that came out with a statement Monday, Aug. 10, defending Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse who is accused of "inappropriate" relationships with university students. The Victory Fund is calling the timing of these revelations politically motivated, as well.

Morse is running against incumbent Congressman Richard Neal to represent Western Massachusetts in Washington, D.C. Neal 's campaign has denied any connection to the news, which could hurt Morse in the polls.

Some Holyoke City Councilors have called for Morse to resign as mayor. Some people have called for him to drop out of the Congressional race.

Reaction to the sex scandal has been overblown, the Victory Fund said, and maybe, in part, fueled by homophobia.

After all, many politicians have been accused of sexual assault and rape and received public forgiveness. Some have even gone on to be president: Donald Trump, Bill Clinton.

“Alex is taking responsibility for actions that made students uncomfortable,” The Victory Fund said. “The media and voters should review the allegations and determine whether a straight candidate would be held to the same scrutiny and standards.”

Morse is being accused of being “inappropriate” with adults, not of assault.

Morse was recently accused by members of the University of Massachusetts Amherst student club, College Democrats, of using his position as mayor and professor at UMass Amherst to coerce students, ages 18 or older, into relationships that involved sexual contact. Since 2018, the University of Massachusetts Amherst has had a policy against professors dating students.

Morse, 31, has said that he has had relationships with students, but that they were all consensual. He has denied intentionally using his political and professional power to romantically influence students. Morse has admitted, however, that dating students while a professor was not the responsible thing to do.

The mayor was a professor at UMass Amherst from 2014-2019. Morse is no longer a professor there. UMass is investigating the claims.

