Gas Rates May Increase In Massachusetts This Winter, Eversource Warns

Eversource customers in the region could see a small spike in their bills this winter as the utility company contends with rising natural gas prices.

This week, citing rising gas prices around the world, Eversource filed its proposed winter natural gas rate for Massachusetts residents with the Department of Public Utilities that would include rate increases for customers beginning on Monday, Nov. 1.

According to Eversource, during the pandemic, the price of natural gas rose by approximately 20 percent as the demand increased in 2020 as many sheltered in place for upwards of a year and some gas-producing states saw extreme weather that halted or slowed production.

“With supply constraints, extreme weather and other challenges related to the pandemic driving up natural gas prices across the globe, we’re focused every day on helping our customers better manage their own energy use while also working with partners across the commonwealth on innovative solutions to help achieve our shared clean energy goals,” Eversource Senior Vice President and CCO Penni Conner said.

In total, if approved, an average residential customer in the former NSTAR Gas service territory using 126 therms of gas per month will see an increase of approximately 12 percent on their natural gas bill over last winter—from $203 per month to $228 per month.

An average residential customer in the former Columbia Gas service territory using 132 therms of gas per month will see an increase of approximately 21 percent on their natural gas bill over last winter—from $197 per month to $238 per month.

“We understand the effect that higher energy costs and increased energy usage can have on our customers, particularly those who are still facing difficult financial circumstances due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Conner added. "And we want them to know we’re here to help with energy efficiency solutions, payment assistance plans and other programs to help support customers.”

