Ex-Member Of Springfield Latin Kings Chapter Sentenced

A former member of the Latin Kings street gang has been sentenced after being busted illegally possessing a weapon while on supervised release for a previous drug conviction.

Hector Adorno - also known as “King Gordo,” age 36, a former member of the Springfield Chapter of the Massachusetts Almighty Latin King and Queen Nation in Worcester County was sentenced in federal court in Boston to five years in prison and three years of supervised release on a firearm offense.

Specifically, on Sept. 1, 2021, Adorno pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of ammunition.

Prosecutors said that in May 2019, Adorno was wanted on assault charges, and when police in Springfield arrested him in his home, he was found to be in possession of a loaded firearm, located beside him at arm’s reach on a bedroom nightstand in his residence.

At the time of his arrest, Adorno was also on supervised release for what was described as a “serious federal drug conviction” for which he served 106 months and was prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition.

In December 2019, a federal grand jury returned an indictment alleging racketeering conspiracy, drug conspiracy, and firearms charges against 62 leaders, members, and associates of the Latin Kings.

Adorno was the 47th gang member to be sentenced in that case.

According to officials, “The Latin Kings are a violent criminal enterprise comprised of thousands of members across the United States.

“The Latin Kings adhere to a national manifesto, employ an internal judiciary and use a sophisticated system of communication to maintain the hierarchy of the organization,” they noted. “As alleged in court documents, the gang uses drug distribution to generate revenue, and engages in violence against witnesses and rival gangs to further its influence and to protect its turf.”

