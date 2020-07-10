COVID-19 Won't Stop The Westfield Air Show

COVID-19 can’t keep the Westfield Air Show down.

As Massachusetts continues to fight the virus’ spread, organizers for the Westfield Air Show at Barnes Air National Guard Base are planning an aerial spectacular for the coming summer.

“Right now we are scheduled to move forward with the August 2021 Air Show,” organizers posted to the show’s Facebook page on Tuesday, Oct. 6.

The weekend-long event at Barnes Air National Guard Base in Westfield is a regional favorite, attracting 92,000 people when it was last held in 2017. An air show was also held in 2010.

The upcoming Westfield Air Show will be held this summer, Aug. 14-15, 2021.

The show is produced in conjunction with the 104th Fighter Wing.

On Wednesday, Oct. 7 a countdown clock on the show’s website said that we’re 310 days out from the show.

Not many details have been released about the summer show yet, but the Air Force Thunderbirds have confirmed they’ll be there. The air show typically features high-tech as well as historical planes, flight demonstrations, parachuting performances, an open house, and some ripping-good flying.

For more information, check out the show’s page on Facebook.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.