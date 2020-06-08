COVID-19: Where To Get Tested In Hampden County

The number of places providing COVID-19 testing has expanded over the last week as Massachusetts and surrounding states pass travel restrictions for people coming in from out of state.
A lot of testing places will provide free tests to people with no health care insurance, according to the Massachusetts COVID-19 online resource center. Some places require an appointment to take a test; it’s best to call ahead.
Depending on the kind of test a person gets - SARS Antigen, PCR or anti-body - makes a difference as to whether a health care insurance provider will cover the cost or not. It also matters if the person being tested is asymptomatic. MassHealth and most health insurance providers will cover a test with a referral from a medical professional.
The average charge for a corona-virus test, without any health insurance coverage, is $50-$150 in Worcester, Hampden, and Hampshire counties.
Here is where you can get tested in your community, according to Massachusetts’ directory (phone numbers provided where available):
AGAWAM
Stop the Spread Temporary Testing Center: Agawam Junior High School, 1305 Springfield, St., Agawam, (413) 364-2149
CHICOPEE
MedExpress Chicopee Urgent Care, 1505 Memorial Dr., Chicopee (413) 533-3049
CVS, 236 Center St., Chicopee
Chicopee Health Center, 505 Front St., Chicopee, (413) 420-2200
HOLYOKE
Holyoke Health Center, 230 Maple St., Holyoke, (413) 420-2200
Holyoke Medical Center, 575 Beech St., Holyoke, (413) 534-2500
CVS, 250 Whiting Farms Rd., Holyoke
PALMER
Baystate Wing Hospital, 40 Wright St., Palmer, (413) 795-8378
SOUTHWICK
CVS, 215 College Highway, Southwick
SPRINGFIELD
Baystate Medical Center, 759 Chestnut St., Springfield (413) 795-8378
Baystate Brightwood Health Center, 3880 Plainfield St., Springfield, (413) 795-8378
Baystate Springfield Carew Street Testing Center, 298 Carew St., Springfield (413) 795-8378
Baystate Springfield High Street Testing Center, 140 High St., Springfield (413) 795-8378
Family Care Medical Centner, 1515 Allen St., Springfield, (413) 783-9114
MedExpress Urgent Care, 1312 Boston Rd., Springfield,(413) 782, 0784
MedExpress Urgent Care, 430 Cooley St., Springfield (413) 7782-0320
CVS, 770 Boston Rd., Springfield
Stop the Spread Temporary Testing Center: South End Middle School, 36 Margaret St., Springfield, (413) 364-2149
Stop the Spread Temporary Testing Center: Kennedy Middle School, 1385 Berkshire Ave., Springfield, (413) 364-2149
Stop the Spread Temporary Testing Center: Zanetti Middle School, 474 Armory St., (413) 364-2149
WARE
Baystate South Street Testing Center, 85 South St., Ware, (413) 795-8378
WEST SPRINGFIELD
AFC Urgent Care, 18 Union St., West Springfield, (413) 207-9289
CVS, 928 Riverdale St., West Springfield
WESTFIELD
Baystate Union Street Testing Center, 57 Union St., Westfield, (413) 795-8378
Baystate Noble Hospital, 115 W. Silver St., Westfield (413) 795-8378
MedExpress Urgent Care, 311 East Main St, Westfield, (413) 562-0482,
