COVID-19: Where To Get Tested In Hampden County

The number of places providing COVID-19 testing has expanded over the last week as Massachusetts and surrounding states pass travel restrictions for people coming in from out of state.

A lot of testing places will provide free tests to people with no health care insurance, according to the Massachusetts COVID-19 online resource center. Some places require an appointment to take a test; it’s best to call ahead.

Depending on the kind of test a person gets - SARS Antigen, PCR or anti-body - makes a difference as to whether a health care insurance provider will cover the cost or not. It also matters if the person being tested is asymptomatic. MassHealth and most health insurance providers will cover a test with a referral from a medical professional.

The average charge for a corona-virus test, without any health insurance coverage, is $50-$150 in Worcester, Hampden, and Hampshire counties.

Here is where you can get tested in your community, according to Massachusetts’ directory (phone numbers provided where available):

AGAWAM

Stop the Spread Temporary Testing Center: Agawam Junior High School, 1305 Springfield, St., Agawam, (413) 364-2149

CHICOPEE

MedExpress Chicopee Urgent Care, 1505 Memorial Dr., Chicopee (413) 533-3049

CVS, 236 Center St., Chicopee

Chicopee Health Center, 505 Front St., Chicopee, (413) 420-2200

HOLYOKE

Holyoke Health Center, 230 Maple St., Holyoke, (413) 420-2200

Holyoke Medical Center, 575 Beech St., Holyoke, (413) 534-2500

CVS, 250 Whiting Farms Rd., Holyoke

PALMER

Baystate Wing Hospital, 40 Wright St., Palmer, (413) 795-8378

SOUTHWICK

CVS, 215 College Highway, Southwick

SPRINGFIELD

Baystate Medical Center, 759 Chestnut St., Springfield (413) 795-8378

Baystate Brightwood Health Center, 3880 Plainfield St., Springfield, (413) 795-8378

Baystate Springfield Carew Street Testing Center, 298 Carew St., Springfield (413) 795-8378

Baystate Springfield High Street Testing Center, 140 High St., Springfield (413) 795-8378

Family Care Medical Centner, 1515 Allen St., Springfield, (413) 783-9114

MedExpress Urgent Care, 1312 Boston Rd., Springfield,(413) 782, 0784

MedExpress Urgent Care, 430 Cooley St., Springfield (413) 7782-0320

CVS, 770 Boston Rd., Springfield

Stop the Spread Temporary Testing Center: South End Middle School, 36 Margaret St., Springfield, (413) 364-2149

Stop the Spread Temporary Testing Center: Kennedy Middle School, 1385 Berkshire Ave., Springfield, (413) 364-2149

Stop the Spread Temporary Testing Center: Zanetti Middle School, 474 Armory St., (413) 364-2149

WARE

Baystate South Street Testing Center, 85 South St., Ware, (413) 795-8378

WEST SPRINGFIELD

AFC Urgent Care, 18 Union St., West Springfield, (413) 207-9289

CVS, 928 Riverdale St., West Springfield

WESTFIELD

Baystate Union Street Testing Center, 57 Union St., Westfield, (413) 795-8378

Baystate Noble Hospital, 115 W. Silver St., Westfield (413) 795-8378

MedExpress Urgent Care, 311 East Main St, Westfield, (413) 562-0482,

