COVID-19: Visitors And Massachusetts Residents Face $500 Per-Day Fine If They Don't Quarantine

People who don’t comply with Massachusetts’ travel order to stop the spread of COVID-19 could be fined $500 per day.

Gov. Charlie Baker announced the new fines Friday, July 24, during a regular press conference. Earlier this week, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont created a $1,000 fine for people who don't quarantine.

Visitors and in-state residents who are returning home must fill out a “Massachusetts Travel Form” and quarantine for 14 days. There are exemptions for people coming from the lower-risk states or can provide a negative COVID-19 test from the last 72 hours. Exempt states are Connecticut, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Vermont, Maine, Hawaii, New Jersey, and New York.

The new fine and restrictions go into place Aug. 1, the governor said. And yes, college students are included in the order, he said.

“There are no shortcuts when it comes to containing COVID-19,” Baker said.

Baker said state law enforcement officials won’t be out stopping cars. New signage about the restrictions is expected to go up across the state soon.

There are other exemptions to the new rules, too: people passing through the state, people commuting for work, people coming to the state for medical treatment, complying with military orders and people who travel for work in federally designated critical infrastructure sectors.

