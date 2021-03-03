COVID-19: Vaccine Rollout Called A 'Success,' A 'Flop,' And 'Racist' - Which Is It?

It’s been called “racist” and a “flop,” but according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Massachusetts’ COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan is one of the best in the nation.

According to the CDC’s Vaccine Data Tracker, Massachusetts is among 16 states with the highest vaccination rates.

Other states in the top 16 are Vermont, South and North Dakota, Arizona, Connecticut, and Rhode Island.

States with the highest vaccination rates have administered more than 20,000 vaccine doses per 100,000 people, according to the CDC as of Wednesday, March 3.

Meanwhile, conservative watchdog group Mass Fiscal Alliance conducted a poll that found a little more than half of the primary voters either somewhat or strongly disapprove of Massachusetts’ vaccine rollout, the Union Leader reported.

And in late February, State Sen. Sonia Chang-Diaz ticked off the ways in which people of color were being left out of the plan.

For example, some of the first vaccines were given to people over age 75. With the highest rate of premature death in Massachusetts, Black people die at a rate of 309.2 per 100,000 residents before the age of 75, according to MassLive. The premature death rate statewide is 282.2 per 100,000 residents.

On Wednesday, March 3, Gov. Charlie Baker said Massachusetts is prepared to distribute more vaccines as soon as they arrive from the federal government.

