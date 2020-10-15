COVID-19: These 15 'Red' Cities And Towns Pose Highest Infection Risk

More than 50 Massachusetts cities and towns are now considered to be at “high-risk” for spreading COVID-19 infections, according to the most recent state data.

Among the communities where the risk is highest - 8 or more new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents, per day - are 15 Western and Central Massachusetts municipalities.

The community with the highest daily incident rate is Marlborough - 19.9 new cases per day per 100,000 and going up.

Though the risk is still high, infections in Amherst, Southborough, Springfield, and Sunderland are decreasing.

On Wednesday, Oct. 14, Massachusetts released its newest weekly town-by-town COVID-19 update.

The 15 local high-risk communities are all in the “red," a reference to the color-coded map Massachusetts provides to communicate infection risk. Red is the highest risk (with 8 or more new cases reported every day per 100,000 residents), then yellow (4-8 cases per day per 100,000), green (less than 4 new cases per 100,000), and gray (less than 5 cases reported overall).

While some communities are in the red, their numbers are actually going down from the previous week. The following list says what the daily incident rate is per 100,000 residents as well as whether a community's rate is up or down from the prior week:

GOING DOWN

- Amherst - daily incident rate 15.7, going down

- Southborough, 12.4, going down

- Springfield - daily incident rate 14.3, going down

- Sunderland - daily incident rate 16.9, going down

GOING UP

- Auburn, 8.6, going up

- East Longmeadow - daily incident rate 10.5, going up

- Framingham, 17.8, going up

- Holyoke - daily incident rate 13, going up

- Leicester, 10.1, going up

- Marlborough, 19.9, going up

- Milford, 8.2, going up.

- Oxford, 8.8, going up

- Shrewsbury, 7.9, going up

- Webster, 15.7, going up

- Worcester, 11.5, going up.

To see the full COVID-19 risk map, visit Massachusetts' online COVID-19 resources.

