COVID-19: The Towns Where You Can - And Can't - Go Trick-Or-Treating

Communities across the state are taking different approaches to Halloween this year amid COVID-19 concerns.

Some have outright banned trick-or-treating while others have left it up to parents whether their children will participate.

If you’re wondering where you can go trick-or-treating this year, below is a list of cities and towns that have made decisions about how their communities will do Halloween amid COVID-19.

Most communities are asking people to adhere to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Halloween guidelines.

The CDC advised against door-to-door trick-or-treating. Instead, people should leave individually wrapped goodie bags out on their driveways or front yards. No communal candy bowls or unwrapped treats should be given out, the CDC said. Like usual, people should practice social distancing - staying 6 feet away from people - wearing face masks that cover the mouth and nose, and washing hands. Indoor parties are not advised.

TRICK-OR-TREAT!

Here are some of the cities and towns that have said they will allow trick-or-treating on Saturday, Oct. 31, and when, according to NBC Boston:

Holden - 5-8 p.m.

Hubbardston - 4:30-7:30 p.m.

Rutland - 5-8 p.m.

West Boylston - 5-8 p.m.

CANCELED!

Some communities, where the risk of spreading COVID-19 is higher than other parts of the state, have decided to ban trick-or-treating this year. Cities that have canceled trick-or-treating include:

Leicester

Springfield

Worcester.

