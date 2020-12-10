Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Hampden Daily Voice serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
Return to your home site

Menu

Hampden Daily Voice serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield

Nearby Towns

  • Hartford
    serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
  • Hampshire
    serves Amherst, Easthampton, Hadley, Northampton & South Hadley
  • Worcester
    serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
News

COVID-19: Online Map Details All Testing Sites in Massachusetts

Kristin Palpini
Email me Read More Stories
COVID-19
COVID-19 Photo Credit: Pixabay

If you’re not sure where to get tested for COVID-19, this website has a list and map of all the testing sites in the state and a description of the services offered there.

In Massachusetts, there are nearly 300 testing sites across the state.

The COVID-19 Test Site Locator is hosted by the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency and contains information on services provided.

Anyone who has come into contact with someone who has COVID-19 and people who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms - even mild ones - should get tested, Massachusetts officials recommend.

COVID-19 symptoms include fever, chills, shaking, shortness of breath, coughing, fatigue, sore throat, headache. In some cases, nausea, diarrhea, and vomiting have occurred with COVID-19.

Among the locations on the Test, Site Locator is pharmacies, medical centers, temporary testing sites, urgent care centers, and hospitals.

It is recommended that before anyone gets a COVID-19 test, they contact the facility to learn about whether an appointment is needed and testing times.

Many health insurances cover the cost of COVID-19 testing, but the Locator signals where free clinics are available.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Hampden Daily Voice!

Serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.