COVID-19: Online Map Details All Testing Sites in Massachusetts

If you’re not sure where to get tested for COVID-19, this website has a list and map of all the testing sites in the state and a description of the services offered there.

In Massachusetts, there are nearly 300 testing sites across the state.

The COVID-19 Test Site Locator is hosted by the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency and contains information on services provided.

Anyone who has come into contact with someone who has COVID-19 and people who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms - even mild ones - should get tested, Massachusetts officials recommend.

COVID-19 symptoms include fever, chills, shaking, shortness of breath, coughing, fatigue, sore throat, headache. In some cases, nausea, diarrhea, and vomiting have occurred with COVID-19.

Among the locations on the Test, Site Locator is pharmacies, medical centers, temporary testing sites, urgent care centers, and hospitals.

It is recommended that before anyone gets a COVID-19 test, they contact the facility to learn about whether an appointment is needed and testing times.

Many health insurances cover the cost of COVID-19 testing, but the Locator signals where free clinics are available.

