News

COVID-19: No Rent, No Mortgage Payments Due Until October: Baker Extends Moratorium

Kristin Palpini
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker has extended a pause in rent and mortgage payments as the economy rebounds from COVID-19.
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker has extended the pause on evictions and foreclosure into October.

The eviction and foreclosure moratorium was put in place to help relieve some of the financial pressure people are facing now that COVID-19 has hampered the economy. The eviction hiatus began on April 20.

The moratorium was set to expire on Aug. 18, now it will end on Oct. 17.

Still, homeowners and renters are encouraged to make their regular payments as best as they are able. For the landlords, there’s a $20 million statewide fund, the Emergency Rental and Mortgage Assistance Program that began on July 1.

