COVID-19: Massachusetts Sees Largest Single-Day Increase In Months

Massachusetts health officials are reporting the largest number of new single-day COVID-19 cases in months.

There was a spike of 2,096 new laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts on Thursday, Sept. 9, the highest total since April, before the Delta variant was surging across the country.

More than 2,000 new cases have not been recorded in the Commonwealth since Wednesday, April 14.

There were 84,745 COVID-19 tests administered in Massachusetts according to the latest update from the Department of Health, bringing the seven-day average positive infection rate to 2.48 percent.

As of Friday, Sept. 10, there were 622 COVID-19 patients being treated in Massachusetts hospitals, with 166 in Intensive Care Units and 93 intubated.

Eighteen new virus-related deaths were reported, bringing the total to 17,954 confirmed fatalities. The average age of patients who died from COVID-19 is 74 years old.

During the last two weeks, the bulk of new cases have been confirmed in younger Massachusetts residents.

The latest breakdown of new cases in the past two weeks, by age group, according to the Department of Health:

0-4: 1,054;

5-9: 1,320;

10-14: 1,302;

15-19: 1,419;

20-29: 4,335;

30-39: 3,460;

40-49: 2,473;

50-59: 2,330;

60-69: 1,587;

70-79: 860;

80+: 456.

Massachusetts has been ramping up its vaccination program, with 72 percent of residents receiving at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, well ahead of the national rate of 63 percent.

In total, 4,540,587 Massachusetts residents have completed the vaccination process, while more than 5,000,000 have received at least one dose.

