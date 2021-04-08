COVID-19: Massachusetts Gets Big Shot In Arm With Huge Increase In Vaccine Supply

Hundreds of thousands of new COVID-19 vaccines are coming to Massachusetts as the state prepares to ramp up its vaccination program in the coming weeks.

Pharmacies, health centers, and community vaccination sites across the state are expected to receive approximately 385,000 first doses, while state-run sites will receive 445,000 doses, as Massachusetts receives an increased allocation of nearly 850,000 vaccines from the federal government.

The move comes as President Joe Biden advanced his deadline for states to make all adults eligible for the vaccine to Monday, April 9, the same day Massachusetts will make all residents 16 and older eligible to receive the shot.

New vaccination sites are set to open in Massachusetts as eligibility expands, including locations in Chicopee and West Springfield, though specific dates for opening have not been announced by officials.

More mass sites are expected to open up across the state in the coming weeks.

Massachusetts also expanded its pre-registration system for vaccine appointments this week beyond the state’s seven mass vaccination sites. Pre-registration now includes regional collaborative vaccination sites at the Bangs Community Center in Amherst, the Northampton Senior Center in Northampton, and the Marshfield Fairgrounds in Marshfield.

Additional regional sites are also planning to come online in the coming days as they work through some technological and operational hurdles. Those sites are expected to be opened for pre-registration later this month.

The pre-registration system allows residents, even before they’re eligible, to register ahead of time for appointments by providing their name, address, eligibility details, and contact information.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.