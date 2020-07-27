COVID-19: Free Testing Coming To Worcester County, Western Massachusetts

Targetted COVID-19 testing sites are being dispatched to hot spots in Worcester County and Western Massachusetts.

On Monday, July 27, Gov. Charlie Baker announced the expansion of the “Stop the Spread” initiative, which provides free COVID-19 testing where it’s most needed.

New testing sites in the Western part of the state include:

Agawam

Springfield

Worcester.

The sites are now being launched and will be available through Aug. 14. More information about the location will be provided at mass.gov/stopthespread.

Other communities included in the expansion are Brockton, Methuen, Randolph, Revere, and Taunton.

Previously launched sites are located in Chelsea, Everett, Fall River, Lawrence, Lowell, Lunn,, Marlborough, and New Bedford.

Stop the Spread provides free COVID-19 testing in communities that have a higher than average rate of total cases, positive test rate, and have experienced a decline in testing levels since April.

All residents of the 16 communities with Stop the Spread testing sites are encouraged to get tested, including asymptomatic people.

The testing sites are open to all Massachusetts residents.

The population of the 16 municipalities with Stop the Spread testing makes up 10 percent of Massachusetts’ population and 15 percent of the state’s positive tests in the last two weeks.

Massachusetts’ two-week positive COVID-19 test rate is 1.7 percent.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.