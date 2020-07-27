Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Hampden Daily Voice serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
Return to your home site

Menu

Hampden Daily Voice serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield

Nearby Towns

  • Hartford
    serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
  • Hampshire
    serves Amherst, Easthampton, Hadley, Northampton & South Hadley
  • Worcester
    serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
News

COVID-19: Free Testing Coming To Worcester County, Western Massachusetts

Kristin Palpini
Email me Read More Stories
On July 27, Gov. Baker announced the expansion of free COVID-19 testing to Western Massachusetts and Worcester County.
On July 27, Gov. Baker announced the expansion of free COVID-19 testing to Western Massachusetts and Worcester County. Photo Credit: Mass.gov

Targetted COVID-19 testing sites are being dispatched to hot spots in Worcester County and Western Massachusetts.

On Monday, July 27, Gov. Charlie Baker announced the expansion of the “Stop the Spread” initiative, which provides free COVID-19 testing where it’s most needed.

New testing sites in the Western part of the state include:

Agawam

Springfield

Worcester.

The sites are now being launched and will be available through Aug. 14. More information about the location will be provided at mass.gov/stopthespread.

Other communities included in the expansion are Brockton, Methuen, Randolph, Revere, and Taunton.

Previously launched sites are located in Chelsea, Everett, Fall River, Lawrence, Lowell, Lunn,, Marlborough, and New Bedford.

Stop the Spread provides free COVID-19 testing in communities that have a higher than average rate of total cases, positive test rate, and have experienced a decline in testing levels since April.

All residents of the 16 communities with Stop the Spread testing sites are encouraged to get tested, including asymptomatic people.

The testing sites are open to all Massachusetts residents.

The population of the 16 municipalities with Stop the Spread testing makes up 10 percent of Massachusetts’ population and 15 percent of the state’s positive tests in the last two weeks.

Massachusetts’ two-week positive COVID-19 test rate is 1.7 percent.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Hampden Daily Voice!

Serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.