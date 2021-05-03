COVID-19: Four 'Red' Western Mass Cities At High Risk, Town-By-Town Trends, Rates

Keeping with the trend of declining COVID-19 infections, the Pioneer Valley has only 4 “red” communities - cities and towns with the highest risk of virus transmission.

On Thursday, March 4, Massachusetts unveiled its latest weekly update on COVID-19 incidents by the municipality.

Red communities in Western Massachusetts for the week of March 4 are:

Chicopee with a rate of 33.4,

Hadley, 32

Ludlow, 33.4,

and Springfield, 40.3.

Springfield was the only city out of the four that was in the red but experienced a decline in COVID-19 incidents, according to state data.

Statewide, the average daily incident rate was 21.3 new cases per 100,000 people. There were 10 Western Massachusetts communities with higher rates than the state average.

In addition to the cities already mentioned, the Western Mass communities with COVID-19 incident rates higher than the state average are:

Amherst, with a rate of 63.7,

Holyoke, 39,

Hampden, 36.5,

West Springfield, 25.1,

Agawam, 24.3,

And East Longmeadow, 23.1.

COVID-19 rates dropped in 11 of Western Massachusetts' most populated communities. The cities and towns with the lowest COVID-19 incident rates this week are:

Whately, 0,

Huntington, 3.2.

Greenfield, 9.2,

Orange, 9.7,

Easthampton, 10.1,

Deerfield, 12.1,

And Northampton, 12.2.

To see how other cities and towns compared in the March 4 Massachusetts COVID-19 Rapid Response Weekly Report, visit Mass.gov.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.