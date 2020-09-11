COVID-19: 42 Massachusetts Colleges Deal With Outbreaks; 1,000 NE Students Infected

COVID-19 outbreaks on New England college campuses have infected more than 1,000 students since the pandemic began.
Massachusetts has had 439 cases at 42 schools while neighboring Connecticut has had 434 cases at 10 schools.
As for the rest of New England: Vermont has had 34 cases at 8 schools, New Hampshire has had 68 cases at 6 schools, Maine has had 44 cases at 10 schools, and Rhode Island has had 62 cases at 8 schools, according to a New York Times database.
That makes a total of 1,047 college and university students who have contracted COVID-19.
The NYT has kept track of outbreaks at more than 1,600 colleges and universities including public and private schools. There have been at least 88,000 cases and 60 deaths related to campuses across the nation since the pandemic began, the NYT reported.
In response to the infections, some schools have pushed learning online, others have halted the sports season, while still more have disinfected and returned to class.
The Massachusetts colleges and universities where COVID-19 has infected students include:
American International College, Springfield
Amherst College, Amherst
Anna Maria College, Paxton
Boston College
College of Our Lady of the Elms, Chicopee
College of the Holy Cross, Worcester
Framingham State University
Harvard University, Cambridge
Hebrew College, Newton
Lassell University, Newton
Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts, North Adams
MIT, Boston
Mount Holyoke College, South Hadley
Northeastern University, Boston
Salem State University
Smith College, Northampton
Springfield College
Tufts University, Medford
UMass Amherst, Worcester, Boston, Dartmouth, and Lowell
Western New England University, Springfield
Worcester Polytechnic Institute.
The campuses with the most infections are in Boston: Boston College has had 86 students catch COVID-19, and Boston University has had 83.
