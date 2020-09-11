COVID-19: 42 Massachusetts Colleges Deal With Outbreaks; 1,000 NE Students Infected

COVID-19 outbreaks on New England college campuses have infected more than 1,000 students since the pandemic began.

Massachusetts has had 439 cases at 42 schools while neighboring Connecticut has had 434 cases at 10 schools.

As for the rest of New England: Vermont has had 34 cases at 8 schools, New Hampshire has had 68 cases at 6 schools, Maine has had 44 cases at 10 schools, and Rhode Island has had 62 cases at 8 schools, according to a New York Times database.

That makes a total of 1,047 college and university students who have contracted COVID-19.

The NYT has kept track of outbreaks at more than 1,600 colleges and universities including public and private schools. There have been at least 88,000 cases and 60 deaths related to campuses across the nation since the pandemic began, the NYT reported.

In response to the infections, some schools have pushed learning online, others have halted the sports season, while still more have disinfected and returned to class.

The Massachusetts colleges and universities where COVID-19 has infected students include:

American International College, Springfield

Amherst College, Amherst

Anna Maria College, Paxton

Boston College

College of Our Lady of the Elms, Chicopee

College of the Holy Cross, Worcester

Framingham State University

Harvard University, Cambridge

Hebrew College, Newton

Lassell University, Newton

Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts, North Adams

MIT, Boston

Mount Holyoke College, South Hadley

Northeastern University, Boston

Salem State University

Smith College, Northampton

Springfield College

Tufts University, Medford

UMass Amherst, Worcester, Boston, Dartmouth, and Lowell

Western New England University, Springfield

Worcester Polytechnic Institute.

The campuses with the most infections are in Boston: Boston College has had 86 students catch COVID-19, and Boston University has had 83.

