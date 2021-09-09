COVID-19: 11 Massachusetts Counties Now At High Risk For Spread; Here's Latest Info

All but one county in Massachusetts is now being designated as areas of “high transmission” for the spread of COVID-19 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

As variants of the virus surge throughout the country, the CDC is now monitoring 11 Massachusetts counties, with Franklin County the only to be dubbed a “substantial risk” to spread COVID-19. (See the image above.)

In the past seven days, according to the CDC, new COVID-19 cases were reported, by county, in:

Middlesex : 1,844 (1.62 percent);

: 1,844 (1.62 percent); Worcester : 1,637 (3.64 percent);

: 1,637 (3.64 percent); Essex : 1,234 (3.40 percent);

: 1,234 (3.40 percent); Hampden : 1,226 (5.75 percent);

: 1,226 (5.75 percent); Bristol : 1,099 (4.26 percent);

: 1,099 (4.26 percent); Norfolk : 811 (2.31 percent);

: 811 (2.31 percent); Barnstable : 356 (3.80 percent);

: 356 (3.80 percent); Hampshire : 221 (1.11 percent);

: 221 (1.11 percent); Berkshire : 191 (1.94 percent);

: 191 (1.94 percent); Franklin : 58 (1.64 percent);

: 58 (1.64 percent); Dukes: 46 (6.11 percent).

“Substantial” transmission means the county has seen between 50 and 99.99 total new cases per 100,000 persons in the past seven days, according to the CDC. However, “High” transmission includes anything above that number.

Nationwide, there are currently 3,065 counties (95.19 percent) in the US with a “high” level of community transmission rate, while there are 67 (2.08 percent) with a “substantial,” 24 (0.75 percent) with a “moderate,” and 63 (1.96 percent) with a “low” transmission rate.

Complete data from the CDC can be found here as the number of cases continues to surge across the country.

