Body Discovered In Western Mass Lake Believed To Be Missing Man

Police in Western Mass have discovered a body in a lake believed to be that of a missing New York man.

Multiple agencies including the Pittsfield Police and the Massachusetts Environmental Police, located and recovered the body on Thursday, May 13, of a man suspected to be an individual reported missing from the Albany area last week, said Andy McKeever of the Berkshire District Attorney's Office.

Pittsfield Police discovered a vehicle registered to the missing individual near Pontoosuc Lake on Monday, May 10, McKeever said.

After determining that it was unlikely the individual left the area by other means, authorities began searching the water.

Multiple agencies performed an extensive search of the area throughout the week and Pittsfield firefighters recovered the body from the lake Thursday afternoon, McKeever added.

Pittsfield Police are still actively investigating the apparent drowning.

Authorities have not found any evidence to suggest anyone else was involved or evidence of foul play.

The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office is withholding the deceased’s identity until after the Medical Examiner’s Office provides formal identification and all family notifications are complete.

