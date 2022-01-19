Alert Issued For Missing Springfield Woman

Seen her?

Police in Western Massachusetts are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 30-year-old woman who could be in need of medical attention.

An alert was issued in Hampden County by the Springfield Police Department as they look to track down Joan Elvers-Fahey, who was reported missing on Tuesday, Jan. 18, and has not been in contact with her family since Monday, Jan. 17.

Elvers-Fahey was described as being 5-foot-4 weighing 190 pounds. She has a tattoo of stars on the left side of her neck and the word “LOVE” on the right side.

Police said she is known to frequent Plainfield Street, West Springfield and White Street near the East Longmeadow line and could be sleeping on park benches.

The department noted that Elvers-Fahey may be suffering from depression and could be suicidal.

Anyone with information regarding Elvers-Fahey’s whereabouts has been asked to contact the Springfield Police Department by calling (413) 787-6360 or (413) 787-6300.

