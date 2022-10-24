39-Year-Old Woman ID'd As Victim Of West Springfield Homicide

Authorities have identified the victim of a homicide in Western Massachusetts.

Amber Carpenter, age 39, of West Springfield was found dead inside the home of Jose Hernandez, age 30, on Riverdale Street in West Springfield on Friday, Oct. 21, the Hampden County District Attorney's Office reports.

Hernandez was arrested and charged with Carpenter's murder the same day, as previously reported by Daily Voice. This is the first reported homicide in West Springfield since 2017, according to MassLive.

Jose Hernandez is being held without bail after he was arraigned in Springfield District Court on Friday, the DA's Office reports. He is due back in court on Nov. 18.

The investigation is ongoing.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hampden and receive free news updates.