$2 Million Winning Lottery Ticket Sold In South Hadley

A South Hadley man recently won a $2 million prize playing the lottery.

James Peetz, of South Hadley, won $2 million in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$2,000,000 50x Cashword” instant game, according to the Massachusetts Lottery.

Peetz bought the winning ticket at Stop and Go, 4 Bardwell St., in South Hadley. The store will receive a $20,000 bonus for selling the lucky ticket.

Peetz chose to take a cash lump-sum and received a one-time payment of $1.3 million (before taxes), the Lottery announced on Nov. 13. He plans to use his winnings to renovate his kitchen and buy a new truck.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.