1,000 MA National Guard Troops Activated Ahead Of Protests

Gov. Charlie Baker has activated up to 1,000 National Guards in preparation to address social unrest.

On Thursday, Sept. 24, Baker signed an order activating the troops and the Kentucky justice system cleared the officers involved in Breonna Taylor’s killing of all but one reckless endangerment charge.

Baker activated the National Guard a month ago in response to protests in support of Taylor, too.

The Guard will be deployed to maintain people’s rights to free speech and to assemble peacefully. The troops will only be deployed in communities that seek their assistance, a spokesperson for Baker said.

The order will remain in effect until further notice. Although the National Guard was ready to be deployed in August, that never became necessary.

Breonna Taylor, a black, female EMT, was killed when Louisville police fired bullets into her home during a no-knock search warrant in March. The involved officers were not investigated until at least a month after her killing. Protests seeking justice for Taylor have erupted across the nation.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.