Neighbor Helps Save Couple From Wales House Fire; Both Seriously Burned In Blaze

The fire began just before 8 a.m. at 88 Stafford Holland Road in Wales. Firefighters arrived to find smoke pouring from the front of the home, the State Fire Marshal's Office said.

Authorities did not identify the couple.

They were able to escape the blaze, and a neighbor helped pull one of them to safety.

The couple were taken to UMass Medical Center with serious injuries. The neighbor was also hurt, but their injuries were less significant, authorities said.

Firefighters put out the blaze by 11 a.m.

Fire investigators are looking into what sparked the blaze.

“We don’t know yet how this fire started, but we do know that smoke alarms are the first line of defense in a fire,” said Wales Fire Chief John Croke said. “I want to remind all our residents to be sure working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms are installed on every level of your home.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hampden and receive free news updates.